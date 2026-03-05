WAR ON IRAN
Iran says it targeted American oil tanker in the Gulf
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim the country's naval forces struck a US oil tanker in the northern Gulf; Washington has yet to respond.
8 hours ago

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday the country’s naval forces had attacked an American oil tanker in the Gulf, further escalating the conflict in the wake of US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The Guards’ Public Relations Department said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA that Iranian naval forces “successfully targeted an American oil tanker in the northern Gulf.”

No further details were provided and there was no immediate US comment on the Iranian claim.

More than 900 people have been killed since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

RelatedTRT World - Iran attacks Azerbaijan, Baku says it has right to retaliate
