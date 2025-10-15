Türkiye welcomed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) parliament’s approval on Tuesday of a resolution on a two-state solution to the Cyprus issue.

“This decision is a powerful manifestation of the Turkish Cypriot people's determination to protect their sovereignty, identity and future,” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“The federation model, which has failed to yield results for half a century, is now exhausted,” he added.

A realistic, sustainable and fair solution on the island is possible only on the basis of two sovereign and equal states, Yilmaz said, extending his congratulations to the members of the TRNC parliament for taking this stand for the future, peace and dignity of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Türkiye’s support for Turkish Cypriots’ will to make their own decisions and determine their own future will continue, he added.

The TRNC adopted the resolution by a majority vote.