Grid operators in Spain and Portugal said that power supplies are back to normal, a day after a crippling blackout hit the Iberian peninsula.

Portugal

On Tuesday, the government said all 6.4 million electricity clients had power supplies normalised after the country-wide blackout. It said in a statement all airports were operating, if with some recovery still underway in Lisbon, and trains were working. Schools were also reopening and the health service fully stabilised.

Portugal’s grid operator REN told AFP “all the sub-stations of the national transport network have been re-established” and “we can now affirm that the network has been perfectly stabilised.”

Spain



In Spain, the electricity grid operator Red Electrica said it was able to supply virtually all of the country’s electricity demand early on Tuesday as the system gradually recovers from a nationwide blackout on Monday, although most trains were still not running.

All of Spain's substations were operating on Tuesday morning, Red Electrica said in a post on X social media. “We keep on working from centre of electric control to secure total normalization of the system,” it added.

The Madrid underground metro network said it had resumed operating at 8 am (0600 GMT) with 80 percent of trains circulating, but railway infrastructure operator Adif said most trains nationwide were not operating.