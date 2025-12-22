GLOBAL ECONOMY & MARKETS
1 min read
Combined wealth of the world's 10 richest surpasses $2.5T
The combined wealth of the world's 10 richest people has reached $2.536 trillion, with Elon Musk claiming the top spot.
Combined wealth of the world's 10 richest surpasses $2.5T
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
December 22, 2025

The combined wealth of the world's 10 richest businesspeople has reached $2.536 trillion, up $558.9 billion since the beginning of the year.

Elon Musk tops the list with a net worth of $638 billion, having added $205 billion to his name this year. The Tesla and SpaceX founder remains the world's richest person. 

He is followed by Google co-founders Larry Page, with a fortune of $265 billion, and Sergey Brin in third place with $247 billion. 

Nine of the world's 10 richest businesspeople are from the US and one is from France. Eight are active in the technology sector. All are men.

Here’s what that amount of money could subsidize:

RECOMMENDED
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week