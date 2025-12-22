The combined wealth of the world's 10 richest businesspeople has reached $2.536 trillion, up $558.9 billion since the beginning of the year.

Elon Musk tops the list with a net worth of $638 billion, having added $205 billion to his name this year. The Tesla and SpaceX founder remains the world's richest person.

He is followed by Google co-founders Larry Page, with a fortune of $265 billion, and Sergey Brin in third place with $247 billion.

Nine of the world's 10 richest businesspeople are from the US and one is from France. Eight are active in the technology sector. All are men.



Here’s what that amount of money could subsidize: