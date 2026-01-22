Bangladesh begins official campaigning for the hugely anticipated general elections next month, the first since the 2024 uprising ended the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people votes on February 12 for 350 lawmakers, ushering in new leadership after prolonged political turmoil following the overthrow of Hasina's government, reshaping domestic and regional power dynamics.

It comes against the backdrop of insecurity - including the murder last month of a student leader of the anti-Hasina protests - as well as warnings of a "flood" of online disinformation.

European Union election observers say the vote will be the "biggest democratic process of 2026".

Mass rallies are expected with hundreds of thousands of supporters gathering, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the largest religious party, Jamaat-e-Islami, formally launch their campaigns.

BNP chief Tarique Rahman, 60, who returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in exile, is due to address a string of rallies starting in the north-eastern city of Sylhet.

Rahman assumed formal leadership of the BNP after the death in December of his mother, 80-year-old former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Bangladesh, home to one of the world's largest Muslim-majority populations, has a significant Sufi following, and parties have traditionally launched campaigns in Sylhet, home to the centuries-old shrine of Shah Jalal.

Lines of supporters lined both sides of the streets as Rahman prayed at the shrine on Wednesday night, cheering as his election bus passed by, with his countrywide roadshow of rallies to begin later on Thursday.

Jamaat-e-Islami, on the other side, begins its campaign in the capital Dhaka, in the constituency of its leader, Shafiqur Rahman.

Jamaat-e-Islami is seeking a return to formal politics after years of bans and crackdowns and has a strong chance of winning the election, as most people in the country believe the two main parties are contesting head-to-head.

Since Hasina fled to India, key Muslim leaders have been released from prison, and, like other opposition parties, religious groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami, have grown increasingly assertive.