Iran has presented a proposal to the US side that is expected to serve as a practical test to gauge the American side’s “seriousness”, Iranian state media reported, as the two sides meet in Geneva for the nuclear talks on Thursday.

The state-run news agency IRNA, which is accompanying the Iranian delegation to Oman’s Embassy in Geneva, Switzerland for the third round of talks, reported the draft proposal was submitted to the US side through Omani mediators.

“Rejecting it would amount to confirming the initial suspicion that the United States is not genuinely committed to diplomacy and that its diplomatic posture is merely a game,” the agency said as the two sides prepare for the new and decisive round of negotiations.

It did not, however, disclose the content of the proposal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, accompanied by a delegation that includes Majid Takht-Ravanchi, his deputy for political affairs, and a team of nuclear, legal and economic experts, arrived in Geneva on Wednesday evening.

Soon after his arrival, Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi to discuss the contours of the talks and the draft proposal to be submitted to the US side.

According to Iranian media, during the meeting, Araghchi stressed that the success of the ongoing negotiations requires “seriousness from the other side” and avoiding “contradictory behaviour and positions”.

In a statement, Oman’s Foreign Ministry said the two diplomats reviewed views and proposals that the Iranian delegation will present in this round of talks with an aim to reach an agreement.