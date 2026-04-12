China will implement a series of measures to enhance exchanges with Taiwan, Beijing said on Sunday on the final day of a rare visit by an opposition party delegation from the self-ruled island.

Kuomintang (KMT) chairwoman Cheng Li-wun is the party's first leader to visit China in a decade, although she has faced criticism in Taiwan from those who accuse her of being too pro-Beijing.

China cut off high-level contact with Taiwan after the 2016 presidential victory of the Democratic Progressive Party, which remains in power and which rejects Beijing's claim that the self-ruled island is part of its territory.

Beijing released a list of 10 measures to "promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and enhance the well-being of compatriots", state news agency Xinhua said, hours before Cheng's scheduled return to Taipei on Sunday afternoon.

Among the policies authorised by Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) is an effort to "promote the resumption of the pilot programme for individual travel" to Taiwan's main island for residents of Shanghai and Fujian province, Xinhua said.

In a potential further boost to travel links, the TAO said authorities will push for a "full resumption" of direct flights between Taiwan and various cities, including Urumqi, Xi'an, Harbin, Kunming and Lanzhou.

Related TRT World - Xi tells Taiwan opposition leader reunification is 'certainty of history' in rare Beijing meeting

Cross-strait relations