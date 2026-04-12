WORLD
2 min read
China unveils steps to expand Taiwan relations
The KMT delegation's visit prompted Beijing to announce expanded cultural and travel exchanges with Taiwan amid political tensions.
China unveils steps to expand Taiwan relations
Tourists gather at the port and entrance of Dadan, with China's Xiamen visible in the background, on Dadan Island. [File photo] / Reuters
15 hours ago

China will implement a series of measures to enhance exchanges with Taiwan, Beijing said on Sunday on the final day of a rare visit by an opposition party delegation from the self-ruled island.

Kuomintang (KMT) chairwoman Cheng Li-wun is the party's first leader to visit China in a decade, although she has faced criticism in Taiwan from those who accuse her of being too pro-Beijing.

China cut off high-level contact with Taiwan after the 2016 presidential victory of the Democratic Progressive Party, which remains in power and which rejects Beijing's claim that the self-ruled island is part of its territory.

Beijing released a list of 10 measures to "promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and enhance the well-being of compatriots", state news agency Xinhua said, hours before Cheng's scheduled return to Taipei on Sunday afternoon.

Among the policies authorised by Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) is an effort to "promote the resumption of the pilot programme for individual travel" to Taiwan's main island for residents of Shanghai and Fujian province, Xinhua said.

In a potential further boost to travel links, the TAO said authorities will push for a "full resumption" of direct flights between Taiwan and various cities, including Urumqi, Xi'an, Harbin, Kunming and Lanzhou.

RelatedTRT World - Xi tells Taiwan opposition leader reunification is 'certainty of history' in rare Beijing meeting

Cross-strait relations

RECOMMENDED

China will also allow the importation of Taiwanese dramas, documentaries and animations, although they must be "correctly oriented, wholesome and high-quality", Xinhua said.

KMT Vice Chairman Chang Jung-kung said in a news release the measures were "highly welcome".

"They are particularly in line with the expectations of various sectors in Taiwan and constitute a significant boost to the peaceful development of cross-strait relations," Chang said.

The announcement came two days after Cheng's closely watched meeting with President Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital.

Xi told Cheng during their talks that "the general trend of compatriots on both sides of the Strait getting closer, edging nearer and becoming united will not change".

Cheng echoed that sentiment at a later news conference, calling on younger generations to "avoid war" by "opposing Taiwan independence".

Beijing has ramped up military pressure around Taiwan in recent years, conducting near-daily deployments of fighter jets and warships, as well as regularly staging large-scale military drills.

RelatedTRT World - China's war games sought to erode global support for Taipei: Taiwan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
UK shelves Chagos Islands handover after Trump opposition
VP Vance arrives in Pakistan to start crucial US–Iran talks
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
South Korea leader shares video of Palestinian child 'abused' by Israeli troops, enraging Tel Aviv