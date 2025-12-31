Severe storms, strong winds, and rain have destroyed makeshift tents across Gaza, worsening shelter conditions for thousands of displaced families as winter sets in, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Israeli authorities continue to block the UNRWA from directly bringing aid into Gaza, including shelter supplies needed for hundreds of thousands of people affected by the weather, the agency said on the US social media company X on Wednesday.

“Tents and tarpaulins are desperately needed,” the UNRWA added, as families face exposure to harsh conditions.

The agency called for humanitarian assistance to be allowed into Gaza without impediment.