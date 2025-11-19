The imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, has appeared in an Israeli court on charges of "incitement."
The charges, filed by Israeli prosecutors in August 2024, relate to two condolence speeches the preacher delivered in 2022, as well as his mourning of former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the Iranian capital in 2024.
An indictment against the imam was read during the session at the Magistrate’s Court in Jerusalem.
Sabri, who is 87, arrived in a wheelchair with his lawyers and several Palestinian supporters.
"The practices of the Israeli occupation are rejected, unjustified, illegal, and inhumane," he told Anadolu.
"Israel just wants to silence the voice that opposes the incursions of extremist Jews into the Al-Aqsa Mosque."
"All their actions target Al-Aqsa Mosque and our firm position on the holy site, which we will never abandon," he said, adding that "what is happening is a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa."
He said Israeli authorities are attempting to spread fear among Palestinians to undermine their resistance.
"We will remain committed and steadfast, God willing."
Charges are fabricated
Defence lawyer Khaled Zabarka told Anadolu that Tuesday’s session was procedural, describing the charges as "fabricated."
"We will ask the court for further evidence that we believe is necessary in order to refute this indictment," he said.
"The indictment represents an extension of the occupation’s policies of racist political persecution against Sheikh Sabri and other Jerusalemite figures to restrict their role and influence their speeches."
He added that Israel, through the trial of the Al-Aqsa Mosque imam, "targets everything Sheikh Sabri embodies as a prominent religious figure in Jerusalem," noting continuous pressure and an incitement campaign from extremist right-wing groups.
After reading the indictment, the court scheduled the next hearing for 6 January.
In August 2024, Israeli police banned Sabri from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for six months for offering condolences over Haniyeh’s death.
Israeli authorities have repeatedly taken measures against the imam over his sermons in support of Gaza, alongside incitement against him by officials including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims.