WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
"More than 10% of Gaza's 2.2 million population have been killed or injured — more than 200,000 people," say General Herzi Halevi.
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Herzi Halevi says "not once" had legal advice stopped Israel's military decisions in Gaza. [File] / AFP
September 13, 2025

Herzi Halevi, the former chief of staff of the Israeli army, has admitted that Israeli military killed or wounded more than 200,000 Palestinians since Israel's genocide in Gaza began.

Speaking to residents of Ein HaBesor in southern Israel, Halevi said, "More than 10 percent of Gaza's 2.2 million population have been killed or injured — more than 200,000 people."

A recording of his remarks was published by the Ynet news website.

Halevi stepped down from the top military position in March this year after leading the Israeli army for the first 17 months of the genocide.

"This isn't a gentle war. We took the gloves off from the first minute. Sadly not earlier," he said, suggesting that Tel Aviv should have acted more decisively before Hamas' October 2023 blitz on southern Israel's settlements and military sites that were once Arab hamlets and farms.

RelatedTRT Global - Matthew Miller admits Netanyahu, not Hamas, scuppered Gaza truce deals

The figures Halevi cited are close to those reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, which the Israeli authorities often dismiss.

The ministry currently reports 64,756 Palestinians killed and more than 163,859 wounded since the genocide began, though those figures may be undercounted as a result of the war's logistical constraints.

Thousands more are feared buried beneath rubble.

Experts contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Israeli air strikes in the last 24 hours alone have reportedly killed at least 65 Palestinians, mostly in Gaza City, many of whom were unable to move south.

RelatedTRT Global - Out of office, Matthew Miller now admits Israel committed war crimes in Gaza

Limited legal influence

Halevi also addressed the role of military lawyers during Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza.

"Not once has anyone restricted me. Not once. Not the military AG [advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi] who, by the way, hasn't the authority to restrict me," he said.

He emphasised that legal advice had not influenced operational decisions, a point that contrasts with repeated claims by Israeli officials that military lawyers guide actions to comply with international law.

He also acknowledged the practical role of legal advisers in defending the Israeli military's actions internationally.

RECOMMENDED

"There are legal advisers who say: We will know how to defend this legally in the world, and this is very important for the state of Israel," he said.

Halevi's remarks suggest that while legal counsel exists, its influence on military conduct is limited.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel is killing Palestinian babies in Gaza 'for a hobby': ex-military general

'Rubber stamp' advisers

Human rights lawyers reacted sharply to Haveli's admission.

Michael Sfard, a noted  Israeli human rights lawyer, told The Guardian that Halevi's statements "confirm that the legal advisers serve as rubber stamps."

He added, "The generals see them as ‘regular’ advisers whose advice one can adopt or dismiss, not as professional lawyers whose legal positions present the boundaries of what is permissible and what is prohibited."

Halevi's successor and the current Israeli Army chief, Eyal Zamir, has reportedly also disregarded legal advice on civilian displacement in Gaza.

Haaretz reported that military AG had advised postponing expulsion orders for around one million Gaza City residents until southern Gaza could provide sufficient shelter, but that guidance was ignored.

As reported by the newspaper, Israel expects about 1.2 million people in Gaza City to move south, including 700,000 residents who lived there before the war and roughly 500,000 displaced people who had taken refuge in the city.

The Israeli army has neither commented on Halevi's latest remarks about casualty figures in Gaza nor on the legal oversight.

RelatedTRT World - Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, world's top experts on the crime say

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone