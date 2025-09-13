Herzi Halevi, the former chief of staff of the Israeli army, has admitted that Israeli military killed or wounded more than 200,000 Palestinians since Israel's genocide in Gaza began.



Speaking to residents of Ein HaBesor in southern Israel, Halevi said, "More than 10 percent of Gaza's 2.2 million population have been killed or injured — more than 200,000 people."

A recording of his remarks was published by the Ynet news website.

Halevi stepped down from the top military position in March this year after leading the Israeli army for the first 17 months of the genocide.

"This isn't a gentle war. We took the gloves off from the first minute. Sadly not earlier," he said, suggesting that Tel Aviv should have acted more decisively before Hamas' October 2023 blitz on southern Israel's settlements and military sites that were once Arab hamlets and farms.

The figures Halevi cited are close to those reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, which the Israeli authorities often dismiss.

The ministry currently reports 64,756 Palestinians killed and more than 163,859 wounded since the genocide began, though those figures may be undercounted as a result of the war's logistical constraints.



Thousands more are feared buried beneath rubble.

Experts contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Israeli air strikes in the last 24 hours alone have reportedly killed at least 65 Palestinians, mostly in Gaza City, many of whom were unable to move south.

Limited legal influence

Halevi also addressed the role of military lawyers during Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza.

"Not once has anyone restricted me. Not once. Not the military AG [advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi] who, by the way, hasn't the authority to restrict me," he said.

He emphasised that legal advice had not influenced operational decisions, a point that contrasts with repeated claims by Israeli officials that military lawyers guide actions to comply with international law.

He also acknowledged the practical role of legal advisers in defending the Israeli military's actions internationally.