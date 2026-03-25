Israel has killed one Palestinian and wounded eight others in a strike targeting land adjacent to a camp sheltering displaced people in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, in what Palestinian sources described as a new violation of the ceasefire.

Medical sources told Anadolu that “one body and eight injured” were brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah following the Israeli strike.

Eyewitnesses said Israel carried out a heavy strike on an empty plot next to a densely populated displacement camp on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were killed in a strike carried out by an Israeli drone west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical sources.