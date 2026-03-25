WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel continues to kill Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
At least three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza, and a park and a car showroom were bulldozed in the occupied West Bank.
Israel continues to kill Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
The attack came as part of what Palestinian authorities describe as ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025. / Reuters
a day ago

Israel has killed one Palestinian and wounded eight others in a strike targeting land adjacent to a camp sheltering displaced people in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, in what Palestinian sources described as a new violation of the ceasefire.

Medical sources told Anadolu that “one body and eight injured” were brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah following the Israeli strike.

Eyewitnesses said Israel carried out a heavy strike on an empty plot next to a densely populated displacement camp on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were killed in a strike carried out by an Israeli drone west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

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The Palestine Red Crescent field hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza also said it received five injured people following shelling by Israeli naval forces targeting tents for displaced people along the city’s coast, according to a statement received by Anadolu.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli bulldozers demolished a park and a car showroom owned by Palestinians in the latest wave of demolitions in the occupied territory.

Local sources said Israeli forces raided the “Mansour Land” park along the Nabi Ilyas Jayyous road in Qalqilya and began levelling the site, which spans about 8,000 square metres.

The sources estimated the demolition losses at around $1.5 million.

The attacks came as part of what Palestinian authorities describe as ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza since October 10, 2025, which have killed 689 Palestinians and wounded 1,860 others, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry.

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SOURCE:AA
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