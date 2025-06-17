WORLD
Russian attack on Kiev overnight kills 14 and injures 44, Ukraine minister says
"27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko says.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes. / AP
June 17, 2025

A Russian attack on Ukraine has killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens in the capital, authorities said, with more wounded reported in the Odessa and Chernigiv regions.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: "27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight".

He added that "residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities" had all been hit.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported the death of a US citizen in a Russian attack on the capital's Solomyansky district.

"During the attack on Kiev... a 62-year-old US citizen died in a house opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured," Klitschko said on Telegram.

‘Ultimatums’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes on "residential buildings in Kiev," saying on Telegram that Moscow was "continuing its war against civilians".

On Monday, Zelenskyy had said he hoped to speak with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

But the Ukrainian leader was expected to arrive at the G7 after the departure of the American president, who cut short his stay in the Canadian Rockies as Israel pounded Iran.

Russia, on the other hand, downed 147 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defence ministry said.

Air defence units intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region, overnight, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday that two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow had been repelled.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
