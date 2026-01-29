The dollar remained on shaky ground on Thursday, as uncertainty over US economic policies and geopolitical moves were only partially offset by supportive comments from the White House and European officials following a rout in the currency.

On the monetary policy front, the Federal Reserve struck a more sanguine tone on the US labour market and inflation risks overnight, which investors took to imply that rates could be on hold for longer.

The dollar was in free fall earlier this week and hit a four-year low after US President Donald Trump seemed to shrug off the currency's weakness, though it found a floor after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a day later that Washington has a strong-dollar policy.

The euro, which broke above the key $1.20 level on the back of the dollar's decline, traded just below that at $1.1988 in Asia after European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers flagged growing concerns over its quick appreciation.

"It was a timely comment from Bessent that you'd assume was premeditated, if you'd like," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB).

"I think the ECB comments are independent, but it's interesting that with euro/dollar, $1.20 does seem to have been a little bit of a trigger.

"You could argue that... the euro/dollar move, which up until recently, hasn't been that great, is kind of masking broader euro strength. And that will feed into the ECB's inflation forecasts."

While the heavy dollar selling abated on Thursday, the currency remained on the back foot.

It fell 0.43% against the Swiss franc to 0.7654, close to an 11-year low, while sterling hovered near a 4-1/2-year high at $1.3844.

The Australian dollar, which has drawn additional support from bets of a rate hike at home as soon as next week, scaled a three-year peak and was last up 0.72 percent at $0.7092.