How long are Muslims in your country fasting this Ramadan?
The duration of daily fasting during Ramadan for the over two billion Muslims around the world varies depending on location and time of year, ranging from around 12 to 15 hours.
The duration of daily fasting during Ramadan for the more than two billion Muslims around the world varies depending on location and time of year.

Countries at southern latitudes will observe the longest daily fasting periods — extending to around 15 hours — while countries at northern latitudes will experience this year’s shortest fasting durations, typically around 12 hours.

The Islamic month of Ramadan — which is set to begin around February 18 in many parts of the globe after the sighting of the New Moon — is considered the holiest month of the year to Muslims, who abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until dusk for 29 to 30 days.

The month of fasting is then followed by the Eid al Fitr celebration.

