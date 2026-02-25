A UN-mandated fact-finding mission’s most detailed report yet on events in Al Fasher has officially acknowledged atrocities long evident on the ground: mass executions, systematic rape, and an 18-month siege targeting non-Arab communities.

The report concludes that the campaign carried out by the Rapid Support Forces bears the "hallmarks of genocide”.

The report, released on Thursday, is not a formal declaration of genocide.

But it is the closest the UN's investigative structure gets to one, and now the question is what any international body intends to do about it.

What is visible and documented on the ground may still need a higher evidentiary standard to fully meet the legal threshold, according to Ensar Kucukaltan, an Africa expert and founder of Voice of Sahel, a platform covering African affairs and the Sahel region.

“In such a case, consequences such as an arms embargo on the RSF and coordinated pressure to cut off financial support may follow. But the real question here is whether sanctions against the RSF will also extend to the countries that support it in the international arena,” Kucukaltan tells TRT World.

“In other words, should only the perpetrator be punished, or should the instigator also be punished? That question has a clear moral answer, yet in international law, where politics routinely complicates legal principles; it is far less straightforward."

The UN mission found that the RSF satisfied at least three underlying acts of genocide: killing members of a protected ethnic group, causing serious bodily and mental harm, and deliberately inflicting conditions to cause physical destruction.

The atrocities were "part of a planned and organised operation that bears the defining characteristics of genocide," Mohamed Chande Othman, the mission’s chair, who called for a thorough investigation, said.

“The scale, coordination, and public endorsement of the operation by senior RSF leadership demonstrate that the crimes committed in and around Al Fasher were not random excesses of war,” Othman added .

For a body that rarely uses the word genocide without years of legal process behind it, the finding carries significant weight. Whether states act on it is a matter entirely different.

The question of intent

Under the 1948 Genocide Convention , three elements must align: a protected group, prohibited acts, and specific intent to destroy that group in whole or in part.

According to the report by the UN-mandated fact-finding mission, Al Fasher meets all three criteria on the evidence presented. The protected groups are the Zaghawa and Fur, both non-Arab Sudanese communities with a long history of targeting in Darfur.

The acts, mass killings, rape, and enforced starvation are unambiguous.

“There has been a long-term genocide in Sudan and that acts similar to war crimes in Gaza have been committed in many respects. In this context, UN reports also provide data suggesting that this could be considered genocide,” Kucukaltan says.

“That said, under the Genocide Convention, international justice will focus on specific criteria: ethnic targeting, systematic conduct, and planned massacres. Therefore, the genocide allegations on the ground may require more evidence within the scope of legal texts.”