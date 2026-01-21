Thousands of workers and students have protested across the United States against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, staging marches in cities and on university campuses.

The demonstrations have coincided with the first anniversary of Trump’s second term and have focused on his administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Protests have erupted nationwide in recent weeks following outrage over the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot dead by a federal agent in Minneapolis after being pulled from her car.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Washington, as well as in smaller cities such as Asheville, North Carolina, where protesters marched through the city centre chanting, "No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA," according to online videos.

The Trump administration has said it has a mandate from voters to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Recent opinion polls, however, show that most Americans disapprove of the use of force by officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agencies.