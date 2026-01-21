US
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Protests follow a fatal shooting linked to immigration enforcement.
People attend the "Justice Now" Protest march across Brooklyn bridge against ICE in New York. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

Thousands of workers and students have protested across the United States against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, staging marches in cities and on university campuses.

The demonstrations have coincided with the first anniversary of Trump’s second term and have focused on his administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Protests have erupted nationwide in recent weeks following outrage over the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot dead by a federal agent in Minneapolis after being pulled from her car.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Washington, as well as in smaller cities such as Asheville, North Carolina, where protesters marched through the city centre chanting, "No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA," according to online videos.

The Trump administration has said it has a mandate from voters to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Recent opinion polls, however, show that most Americans disapprove of the use of force by officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agencies.

University students have also joined the protests.

In Cleveland, Ohio, demonstrators chanted, "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here," while high school students in Santa Fe, New Mexico, left their classes to attend a "Stop ICE Terror" rally at the state capitol, according to protest organisers and school officials.

The actions have been organised by left-leaning groups including Indivisible and 50501, alongside labour unions and grassroots organisations opposing immigration detention facilities.

One focus of the protests has been a detention camp in El Paso, Texas, where three detainees have died in the past six weeks, according to federal authorities.

Organisers said the demonstrations were expected to continue westward, with further rallies planned in cities including San Francisco and Seattle later in the day.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
