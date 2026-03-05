TÜRKİYE
Erdogan urges stronger NATO defence ties in call with Macron
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as conflicts in the region and regional and global issues.
Turkish president discusses need for increased defense ties in NATO with French counterpart / Reuters
March 5, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed the need for increased defence cooperation among NATO allies amid regional and global conflicts in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan told Macron that conflicts in the region and around the world “necessitate increased defence cooperation among NATO allies.”

He stressed that “it is important to accelerate joint steps in the defence industry that have long been delayed.”

Erdogan said prolonging the conflict in Iran would be “a source of instability for both the region and the world,” and that Türkiye is making “intensive efforts to strengthen the diplomatic ground and return to negotiations.”

He added that Ankara is closely monitoring the developments in Iran, and was “saddened by the civilian deaths and concerned about their increase.”

