Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed the need for increased defence cooperation among NATO allies amid regional and global conflicts in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as conflicts in the region and regional and global issues.

Erdogan told Macron that conflicts in the region and around the world “necessitate increased defence cooperation among NATO allies.”

He stressed that “it is important to accelerate joint steps in the defence industry that have long been delayed.”