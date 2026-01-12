Noting that the UN partners provided supplies such as tents, tarpaulins and blankets to 28,000 families, Dujarric warned that "1.1 million people still urgently need help as rainstorms continue to damage and destroy many existing shelters."



"Our partners stress that tents remain a temporary solution and more supplies, including toolkits, cement and heavy machinery to clear debris, as well as sustained funding, are needed to transition from emergency to early recovery efforts," he added.

Harsh weather



Highlighting the severity of the harsh weather on children, Dujarric said that "since the ceasefire and as of the year's end, our partners were able to distribute more than 310,000 children's winter clothing sets and more than 112,000 pairs of shoes as part of the winterisation efforts."



"They also installed 150 specialised tents across Gaza to be used as child-friendly and safe spaces," he said.



Dujarric said that the UN's education partners on the ground opened up 18 additional temporary learning spaces for 35,000 Gaza students, adding: "The total number of operational temporary learning spaces is now 440, accommodating around 268,000 children."



However, he stressed that "education supplies continue to be denied entry by the Israeli authorities on the grounds that education is not a critical activity during the first phase of the ceasefire."



"We do believe that it is a critical activity," he affirmed, urging for "rapid, sustained and unimpeded access to allow ourselves and our partners to scale up assistance faster to prevent further deterioration and alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza."



When asked about Israel's continued destruction in Gaza, Dujarric said: "We want to see a stop to the destruction of whatever remains in Gaza."



"We want to see the parties move towards phase two to try to rebuild," he said.



A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 since October 2023.

