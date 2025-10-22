Amazon is preparing a sweeping expansion of automation across its US operations that could dramatically curb future hiring, according to internal documents and interviews reviewed by The New York Times.

The company’s robotics division reportedly aims to automate up to 75 percent of Amazon’s operational processes, a move that could eliminate the need to hire more than half a million US workers over the next several years.

According to the documents, the automation strategy could allow Amazon to avoid hiring about 160,000 new employees by 2027, saving an estimated $12.6 billion between 2025 and 2027. The company also projects it will double product sales by 2033 without corresponding growth in its workforce.

“Freeing employees from repetitive tasks”