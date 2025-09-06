Several thousand protesters marched in Washington, DC, on Saturday to demand that US President Donald Trump end the deployment of National Guard troops patrolling the capital city's streets.

With Trump vowing crackdowns in other Democratic-led cities as well, he appeared to threaten Chicago with migrant deportations in a social media post with an image that parodied the 1979 Vietnam war movie "Apocalypse Now".

Protesters at the "We Are All D.C." march, including undocumented immigrants and supporters of Palestinian statehood, chanted slogans denouncing Trump and carried posters, some of which read, "Trump must go now" "Free DC" and "Resist Tyranny".

"I'm here to protest the occupation of D.C.," said Alex Laufer. "We're opposing the authoritarian regime, and we need to get the federal police and the National Guard off our streets."

Claiming that crime was blighting the city, Trump deployed the troops last month to "re-establish law, order, and public safety".

Trump also placed the capital district's Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and sent federal law enforcement personnel, including members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to police the city's streets, moves critics have decried as federal overreach.

Justice Department data showed violent crime in 2024 hit a 30-year low in Washington, a self-governing federal district under the jurisdiction of the US Congress.

The National Guard serves as a militia that answers to the governors of the 50 states except when called into federal service. The DC National Guard reports directly to the president.

Trump said on Tuesday that he would also deploy National Guard troops to fight crime in Chicago, an extraordinary effort to militarise the country's third-largest city that was likely to trigger a legal battle with local officials.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said after Trump spoke that he had learned from reporters that the administration has "gathered ICE agents and military vehicles, and that there are more ICE agents that are on the way".

"What they're trying to do in DC is what they're trying to do with other dictatorships," said Casey, who declined to give his last name. "They're testing DC, and if people tolerate it enough, they're gonna do it to more and more areas. So we have to stop it while we still can."