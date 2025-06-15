ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Erdogan warns of the irreversible damage from continued attacks and reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to mediate.
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call. / AP
June 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his United States counterpart Donald Trump’s recent remarks on ending the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing the need for immediate action to prevent a catastrophe that could engulf the entire region in flames.

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

Erdogan reiterated that diplomacy is the only viable path to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme, expressing Ankara’s readiness to make every effort to this end, including facilitation.

Israel’s attacks on Iran have led to “irreversible economic, civilian damage” for both sides, the Turkish president said, stressing the need to put an end to this risky path.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, said “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal”, and that many calls and meetings were underway to achieve peace.

‘Urgent action’

RECOMMENDED

The conflict between Iran and Israel began early Friday when Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing many of its top commanders and scientists.

Israel has continued the attacks, and Iran has launched retaliatory strikes.

Trump and Erdogan also spoke over the phone on Saturday.

“Urgent action” must be taken to prevent the Iran-Israel conflict engulfing the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a call with US counterpart Donald Trump.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls