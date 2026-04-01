Washington, DC — US President Donald Trump attended oral arguments at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, where he heard a high-profile case on birthright citizenship.



This marks the first time a sitting US president has attended such proceedings, with no previous record according to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

The president's presence in the courtroom highlights the Trump administration's strong commitment to its immigration policies while raising questions about the traditional separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches.

The justices appeared to focus their questions on constitutional text, rather than the president's attendance. Some of them questioned the push to end automatic birthright. Chief Justice John Roberts called some of the administration’s historical examples “very quirky.”

The case: Trump v. Barbara

The case, known as Trump v. Barbara, involves Executive Order 14160, signed by Trump on his first day in office during his second term on 20 January 2025 and titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship."

The order directs federal agencies not to recognise automatic US citizenship for children born on US soil in certain circumstances.



Specifically, it excludes children if their mother was unlawfully present in the US and the father was neither a US citizen nor a lawful permanent resident at the time of birth.

It also excludes cases where the mother's presence was lawful but temporary, such as on a student, work, or tourist visa, and the father lacked citizenship or permanent resident status.

The order applies to persons born after a 30-day period following its issuance. Challengers, including affected families represented under pseudonyms like Barbara, a Honduran asylum applicant, argue that the measure violates the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment and the federal statute that codifies it, 8 USG g 1401(a).

Lawyers for the administration argue that the long-standing interpretation of birthright citizenship rests on a misunderstanding of the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" in the 14th Amendment.

They note that the president has the authority to clarify its scope through executive action, limiting citizenship to those with at least one parent who is a citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Lower courts that have reviewed the order have ruled it unconstitutional, issuing preliminary injunctions that have so far prevented it from taking effect.

The Supreme Court granted certiorari (a formal order before judgment) in December 2025, fast-tracking the case to resolve the core constitutional question.

A decision is not expected immediately and could come by July 2026.

Related TRT World - Trump to attend US Supreme Court hearing on bid to end birthright citizenship

Understanding birthright citizenship

Birthright citizenship, also known as jus soli, has been a cornerstone of US law for more than 150 years. The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, states, "All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

The amendment was primarily intended to secure citizenship for formerly enslaved people and their descendants.