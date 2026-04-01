Washington, DC — US President Donald Trump attended oral arguments at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, where he heard a high-profile case on birthright citizenship.
This marks the first time a sitting US president has attended such proceedings, with no previous record according to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Historical Society.
The president's presence in the courtroom highlights the Trump administration's strong commitment to its immigration policies while raising questions about the traditional separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches.
The justices appeared to focus their questions on constitutional text, rather than the president's attendance. Some of them questioned the push to end automatic birthright. Chief Justice John Roberts called some of the administration’s historical examples “very quirky.”
The case: Trump v. Barbara
The case, known as Trump v. Barbara, involves Executive Order 14160, signed by Trump on his first day in office during his second term on 20 January 2025 and titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship."
The order directs federal agencies not to recognise automatic US citizenship for children born on US soil in certain circumstances.
Specifically, it excludes children if their mother was unlawfully present in the US and the father was neither a US citizen nor a lawful permanent resident at the time of birth.
It also excludes cases where the mother's presence was lawful but temporary, such as on a student, work, or tourist visa, and the father lacked citizenship or permanent resident status.
The order applies to persons born after a 30-day period following its issuance. Challengers, including affected families represented under pseudonyms like Barbara, a Honduran asylum applicant, argue that the measure violates the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment and the federal statute that codifies it, 8 USG g 1401(a).
Lawyers for the administration argue that the long-standing interpretation of birthright citizenship rests on a misunderstanding of the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" in the 14th Amendment.
They note that the president has the authority to clarify its scope through executive action, limiting citizenship to those with at least one parent who is a citizen or lawful permanent resident.
Lower courts that have reviewed the order have ruled it unconstitutional, issuing preliminary injunctions that have so far prevented it from taking effect.
The Supreme Court granted certiorari (a formal order before judgment) in December 2025, fast-tracking the case to resolve the core constitutional question.
A decision is not expected immediately and could come by July 2026.
Understanding birthright citizenship
Birthright citizenship, also known as jus soli, has been a cornerstone of US law for more than 150 years. The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, states, "All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."
The amendment was primarily intended to secure citizenship for formerly enslaved people and their descendants.
In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled 6-2 that a child born in the US to Chinese immigrant parents, who were not citizens and were barred from naturalisation at the time, was a US citizen.
The decision affirmed that birth on US soil generally confers citizenship, with narrow exceptions such as children of foreign diplomats.
The principle has since been widely applied, covering nearly everyone born on US territory, regardless of their parents' immigration status, except in limited cases such as diplomats. It is also codified in federal immigration law.
The current dispute tests whether an executive order can reinterpret the "jurisdiction" language to exclude children based on parental status without a constitutional amendment or action by Congress.
US legal experts say that changing such a foundational provision would require careful consideration of text, history, and precedent.
A new study projects that if automatic birthright citizenship were to be eliminated, 6.4 million children born in the US could lack legal status by 2050. The move could also potentially deny citizenship to over 200,000 babies born each year in the US to undocumented immigrants.
Immigration policy under Trump 2.0
This hearing takes place against a wider backdrop of immigration debates in the US that have defined much of Trump's political agenda.
During his second term, the administration has focused on stricter border controls, revisions to asylum rules, and efforts to address what it describes as strains on public resources from irregular immigration.
The executive order on birthright citizenship forms part of these efforts.
Supporters say it corrects policies they say encourage irregular immigration and "birth tourism," where individuals travel to the US specifically for their children to gain citizenship.
Critics, including immigrant advocacy groups, states, and legal scholars, view the order as an attempt to bypass Congress and alter a core constitutional guarantee.
They warn that it could create uncertainty for millions of families, affect access to benefits such as Social Security, education, and healthcare, and cast doubt on the citizenship status of people born in the US over generations if the interpretation shifts.
Estimates suggest the order, if implemented, could lead to lawsuits from multiple states and organisations, with some attorneys general describing it as a violation of longstanding constitutional protections.
Trump's attendance today brings these issues into sharp focus. Whatever the outcome, the ruling could have lasting implications for US immigration enforcement, family policies, and the fundamental understanding of American citizenship.