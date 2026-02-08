India and Malaysia pledged on Sunday to deepen their semiconductor partnership as the Indian Ocean neighbours ramp up trade and security links during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi touched down in Malaysia on Saturday, his first visit in more than a decade, where he inked several agreements with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, including deals on renewable energy, health care and artificial intelligence.

"Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance our partnership in semiconductors, health, and food security," Modi said.

"This meeting and these exchanges are very vital, very strategic and critical to advance and enhance relations between India and Malaysia," Anwar added at a news conference in Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya.

Malaysia ranks sixth in worldwide semiconductor exports, while the sector contributes around 25 percent of gross domestic product, according to Malaysian government figures.

$20 billion trade volume

India's foreign ministry said the Southeast Asian nation had a "very strong semiconductor ecosystem".