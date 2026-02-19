Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Wednesday to boost bilateral relations as part of the emir’s visit to Venezuela.

“Today we welcomed the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at Miraflores with the aim of further deepening a strong and strategic bilateral relationship between our countries,” Rodriguez said in a post on X.

Rodríguez said the two reviewed a “comprehensive cooperation roadmap” during the meeting, reaffirming their determination to advance “a shared agenda that drives new opportunities for development and benefits for both peoples.”

According to Venezuelan state television VTV, their one-on-one meeting lasted about two hours.