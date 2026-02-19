WORLD
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
The meeting in Caracas focuses on a comprehensive cooperation roadmap, reaffirming the strategic partnership and development opportunities for both countries.
Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on January 14, 2026. / AFP
4 hours ago

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Wednesday to boost bilateral relations as part of the emir’s visit to Venezuela.

“Today we welcomed the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at Miraflores with the aim of further deepening a strong and strategic bilateral relationship between our countries,” Rodriguez said in a post on X.

Rodríguez said the two reviewed a “comprehensive cooperation roadmap” during the meeting, reaffirming their determination to advance “a shared agenda that drives new opportunities for development and benefits for both peoples.”

According to Venezuelan state television VTV, their one-on-one meeting lasted about two hours.

The United States carried out a military operation in Venezuela on January 3, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. On the same day, Qatar’s foreign ministry said it was ready to assist international efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution.

On January 10, Venezuela thanked Al Thani and his government for supporting international efforts to confirm the well-being of Maduro and his wife.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
