US President Donald Trump has presented a plan to end the Gaza war in a meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders this week, his envoy said, as Gaza’s civil defence agency reported dozens killed in Israeli attacks.

Steve Witkoff, who has been involved in months of mediation, said Trump detailed a "21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza" during Tuesday’s meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We're hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough," Witkoff said.

He added the plan "addresses Israeli concerns as well as the concerns of all the neighbours in the region," without elaborating.

A joint statement from governments represented in the meeting said leaders "reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected mounting international recognition of Palestine, including by Australia, Britain, Canada and France.

"The shameful capitulation of some leaders to Palestinian terror does not obligate Israel in any way. There will be no Palestinian state," he said.

Related TRT World - Trump vows to block Israeli annexation of West Bank as Muslim leaders demand Gaza ceasefire

Israel’s carnage

On the ground, Gaza’s civil defence said Israeli strikes killed dozens of people on Wednesday, including 22 in a warehouse sheltering displaced people near the Firas market in Gaza City.

Footage showed residents combing through rubble, while women sobbed over bodies wrapped in white shrouds.

Another eight people were reported killed near an aid distribution centre in Khan Yunis, according to Gaza’s civil defence. Israel’s army said it was unaware of the incident.