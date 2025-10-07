Indonesian rescuers wrapped up the search on Tuesday for victims trapped under the rubble of a collapsed Islamic boarding school in the province of East Java, after retrieving more than 60 bodies, disaster authorities said.

Grief and confusion gripped the small town of Sidoarjo last week after foundational failures caused the Al Khoziny school to cave in on hundreds of people, mostly teenage boys, while they were at afternoon prayers.

Most escaped.

The bodies of all 61 people in the building have been found, as well as seven body parts that police are trying to identify, the disaster mitigation agency said in a statement, halting the search effort in a disaster it had called the year's deadliest.

"Operations due to the collapsed structure of the Al Khoziny school ... are officially closed," said Mohammad Syafii, chief of the search and rescue agency, after authorities cleared away the debris.