Türkiye’s central Konya province once again became a cultural hub as visitors from around the world gathered to mark the 752nd anniversary of the passing of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, the revered Islamic scholar, poet, and Sufi mystic.

The commemorations began with the rhythmic whirl of dervishes, setting the tone for an 11-day programme themed “Time for Serenity.”

The opening ceremony, widely known as “Seb-i Arus,” meaning “the night of union” in reference to Rumi’s reunion with the Divine, blended poetry, prayer, and quiet reflection, bringing guests and officials to the Mevlana Culture Center on December 7, 2025.

At the heart of the observance was the Sema, the devotional whirling ritual symbolising spiritual ascent and Mevlana’s understanding of vuslat, or reunion with the Divine.

Performed as part of the Mevlevi tradition established after his passing in 1273, the ritual follows a carefully structured sequence: it opens with the Nat-i Serif in praise of Prophet Muhammad, proceeds with the entry of semazens with arms crossed, and continues as they remove their waistcoats, a gesture of leaving the ego behind, before beginning the whirling.

The ceremony ends with greetings of peace and a recitation from the Holy Quran.

In 2008, UNESCO recognised the Sema as a “Masterpiece of the Oral and Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”

Speaking at the Mevlana Culture Center, Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry Fine Arts Director General Omer Faruk Belviranli said on Sunday that generations of spiritually minded scholars and “friends of the heart” have shaped an Islamic tradition on these lands that "continues to illuminate the present day.”

He noted that the ministry has prepared an extensive 11-day programme for “friends of Mevlana,” stressing its importance for the institution.

He described Konya as “a blessed city of luminous scholars,” rooted in the legacy of Mevlana and the thinkers who shaped its spiritual identity.