Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa said “the state has not demanded the dismantling of YPG, but has instead called for integrating its forces within state institutions,” Syrian TV said.

According to excerpts from a televised interview aired on Wednesday by Al-Ikhbariya, Al Sharaa said “trust cannot be built overnight,” citing what he described as the terror group’s record during Syria’s uprising.

He said “the YPG did not confront the former government for over 14 years of conflict and maintained direct contacts with it.”

Al Sharaa said, “YPG advances during the liberation phase into areas including Deir ez-Zor and parts of Aleppo hindered the liberation process itself, not the former government.”

He said “all state proposals were presented with broad international awareness, including by the US, the UN, and key regional and European states.”

Al Sharaa said “the YPG chose not to take part in the national conference, government formation, or constitutional declaration,” despite not being barred from participation.

He noted that “the state granted the group nine months to build trust,” and emphasised that invitations were extended without intent to exclude it.

The president added that “the YPG failed to abide by the April 1, 2025 agreement calling for the withdrawal of YPG from Sheikh Maqsoud,” with a limited number of Interior Ministry security personnel remaining, alongside local residents, to manage security and services because of the area’s unique social makeup.

“The YPG announced at the time that the withdrawal had been completed,” he added.

About two months later, however, clashes resumed, and shelling began targeting nearby residential neighbourhoods, including Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid, areas home to Arabs, Kurds, and Christians, al Sharaa stressed.