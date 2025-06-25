As a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump holds for a second day, the damage from the 12-day war between Israel and Iran is becoming clearer. From shattered infrastructure to battered economies, both sides are now counting the cost of a conflict that could yet reignite.

Like past Middle Eastern wars: the Arab-Israeli War in 1967 or the Yom Kippur War in 1973, the confrontation that began on June 13 was symbolic. Lasting 12 days, the war resonated numerically: Israel’s identity as a nation of twelve tribes, and Iran’s dominant Twelver Shia tradition, gave the number unusual cultural resonance.

Despite the ceasefire, American intelligence suggests the war may resume. Contrary to President Trump’s declaration that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “completely obliterated,” Iran’s uranium stockpiles appear largely intact.

The 12-day conflict also left deep scars on Iran and Israel, strained regional supply chains, and sent ripples through global energy and trade markets.

As the ceasefire holds, the full cost of this war is still unfolding.

Iran’s toll

“The 12-day war between Iran and Israel this June inflicted substantial economic damage across the region, though the burden was uneven,” says Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King’s College London and director of MENA Analytica.

Iran, already under decades of Western sanctions, bore the heavier toll.

In an interview with TRT World, Krieg, a defence analyst, estimates total direct and indirect losses between $24–$35 billion, equivalent to approximately 6.3 – 9.2% of Iran’s estimated $380 billion GDP.

US and Israeli strikes degraded Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and caused a sharp drop in Tehran’s oil exports. Damage to energy installations and military infrastructure threatens to deepen Iran’s structural weaknesses and delay its post-war recovery.

“The war has deepened Iran’s fiscal and social challenges, with lasting implications for its internal stability,” says Aimen Jamil, an Islamabad-based expert on Iranian affairs.

US and Israel’s toll

Israel spent approximately $5 billion in the first week of strikes on Iran, with daily war costs hitting $725 million—$593 million for offensive operations and $132 million for defence and mobilisation.

Anti-missile systems alone cost Israel between $10 million and $200 million per day, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Had the conflict continued for a full month, total costs might have exceeded $12 billion, estimates the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy.

Israel, though economically more resilient, was not unscathed, according to Krieg.

He estimates losses of $11.5 billion to $17.8 billion, or 2.1–3.3% of its $540 billion GDP.

“These figures include military expenditures, infrastructure damage, and the interception of over 400 Iranian missiles,” Krieg adds. “But beyond the direct costs lie a deeper layer of disruptions. Israel’s high-tech sector, responsible for 64% of exports and a fifth of GDP, suffered workforce shortages as thousands of reservists were pulled from critical roles.”

Business closures, commercial flight suspensions, and labour gaps in agriculture and construction worsened the economic strain. These opportunity costs, including halted investment and delayed mega-projects, may have long-lasting consequences,” Krieg says.