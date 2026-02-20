US forces launched fighter jets on Thursday after several Russian military aircraft were detected near Alaska, according to an official statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD said two Russian Tu-95 bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 surveillance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

In response, NORAD deployed F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, along with KC-135 refueling tankers, to shadow the Russian aircraft until they exited the area.