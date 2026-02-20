WORLD
US scrambles jets as Russian warplanes detected near Alaska
US command says Russian planes entered its air defence zone but did not breach the country's sovereign airspace.
(FILE) Two US Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft fly over the Alaska-Canada Highway. / Reuters
5 hours ago

US forces launched fighter jets on Thursday after several Russian military aircraft were detected near Alaska, according to an official statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD said two Russian Tu-95 bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 surveillance aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

In response, NORAD deployed F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, along with KC-135 refueling tankers, to shadow the Russian aircraft until they exited the area.

The command said the planes did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace and described the activity as routine and “not considered a threat”.

Intercepts in the region have occurred repeatedly over the past two years, including previous encounters involving Russian Tu-95 and Su-35 aircraft, as well as joint Russian and Chinese bomber operations.

