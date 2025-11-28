Turkish football clubs Besiktas and Trabzonspor have both declined sponsorship offers from Coca-Cola, citing sensitivity to public sentiment over the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Besiktas Secretary-General Ugur Fora told Anadolu Agency on Friday that the club could not ignore societal concerns.

“We can’t accept such an agreement because we do not consider it ethical. As Besiktas, our priority is always the sensitivities of our community. The events are clear, and our fans were not in favour of this deal. Taking into account the feelings of our nation and society, we did not want to proceed with such an agreement. Besiktas has always stood on the side of conscience,” he said.



Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan also declined the sponsorship offer, saying, “What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is evident. My conscience did not allow such an agreement.”



The refusals come amid broader calls in Türkiye and other countries for boycotts of companies perceived to be linked to or supporting Israel, including multinational brands in the food and beverage sector.