Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side following a new round of peace talks held in Istanbul, with Türkiye playing a central mediating role in efforts to bring an end to the war.

The negotiations, facilitated by Turkish diplomacy, marked a rare moment of tangible progress in the long-running conflict. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the talks as “an important day for world peace,” emphasising Ankara’s ongoing commitment to fostering a lasting peace between the two warring neighbours.

“Today was an important day for world peace,” Fidan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

In addition to the prisoner exchange deal, both sides agreed to share, in writing, the terms and conditions they believe could enable a ceasefire. Fidan said this move was a “confidence-building measure” and that the parties had also agreed in principle to reconvene for further negotiations.

“Parties also have agreed in principle to come together again,” Fidan said. “As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Fidan chaired the talks, which took place at Istanbul’s historic Dolmabahce Palace and lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Türkiye’s delegation also included National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin.

"We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life," Fidan said during his opening speech, addressing delegations from both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Turkish mediators.