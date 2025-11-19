Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo has attended a White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who helped lead Portugal to the 2016 European Championship, has become the most prominent player in the Saudi Pro League. Saudi Arabia teams have invested over $3 billion into signing some of the well-known players in the world to bring the domestic league to prominence.

Ronaldo, 40, signed a 2 1/2-year contract for a reported $536.3 million to join SPL side Al Nassr shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He signed a two-year extension over the summer for a reported $710 million, which will keep him with Al Nassr through at least the 2026-27 season.

Al Nassr is one of four SPL clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth PIF (Public Investment Fund).