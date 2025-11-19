US
Cristiano Ronaldo attends White House meeting between Trump and Saudi crown prince
Ronaldo, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, is contracted to play for the Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr until 2027, which is majority owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund.
Ronaldo said earlier this month that the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be his last / Reuters
November 19, 2025

Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo has attended a White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who helped lead Portugal to the 2016 European Championship, has become the most prominent player in the Saudi Pro League. Saudi Arabia teams have invested over $3 billion into signing some of the well-known players in the world to bring the domestic league to prominence.

Ronaldo, 40, signed a 2 1/2-year contract for a reported $536.3 million to join SPL side Al Nassr shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He signed a two-year extension over the summer for a reported $710 million, which will keep him with Al Nassr through at least the 2026-27 season.

Al Nassr is one of four SPL clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth PIF (Public Investment Fund).

Over four seasons with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 83 goals with 17 assists in 84 starts.

Ronaldo said earlier this month that the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be his last. He hasn't played in the US since August of 2014, when he was a substitute for Real Madrid in its exhibition match against Manchester United in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Trump has closely aligned himself with the 2026 World Cup. In the Oval Office, he has a copy of the golden trophy loaned to him by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
