President Donald Trump has said he doesn’t want to extend subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but indicated he might consider doing so after a report suggested the White House was preparing a two-year extension of insurance premium subsidies.

Millions of people enrolled in ACA programmes face steep premium increases when the subsidies expire on 31 December.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travelled to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday, Trump made clear he opposed a two-year extension, aligning with Republican lawmakers who have voiced their opposition.

But he acknowledged that some form of short-term extension could be necessary.

Politico reported on Monday that the White House was preparing a health policy framework that would extend ACA premium subsidies for two years, with new eligibility limits expected.

"I don't want to extend them for two years. I'd rather not extend them at all," Trump said.

But he added: "Some kind of extension may be necessary to get something else done."