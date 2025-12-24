MIDDLE EAST
Putin meets Syrian foreign, defence ministers to discuss strategic cooperation
The Russian president reiterated support for Syria against Israel's violations, describing them as a threat to regional stability.
The meeting follows Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa's visit to Moscow on October 15. / Reuters
December 24, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra in Moscow, according to Syria's official news agency SANA.

The meeting on Tuesday addressed a range of political, military and economic issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on strategic cooperation in the military and defence industry sectors, it added.

According to SANA, the talks also explored prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation, including support for reconstruction projects, the development of infrastructure sectors, the encouragement of investments in Syria, boosting trade exchange and facilitating partnerships, steps expected to positively impact the Syrian economy and improve living conditions.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's firm support for Syria, emphasising the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and full sovereignty and rejecting any projects aimed at dividing the country or undermining its independent national decision-making, the agency said.

Putin supports Syria against Israel's violations

He also reiterated Moscow's rejection of Israel's repeated violations of Syrian territory, describing them as a direct threat to regional stability and security, it added.

The meeting follows Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa's visit to Moscow on October 15, his first since the ouster of former President Bashar al Assad in late 2024.

Assad, Syria's regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, 2024, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

SOURCE:AA
