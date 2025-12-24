Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra in Moscow, according to Syria's official news agency SANA.

The meeting on Tuesday addressed a range of political, military and economic issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on strategic cooperation in the military and defence industry sectors, it added.

According to SANA, the talks also explored prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation, including support for reconstruction projects, the development of infrastructure sectors, the encouragement of investments in Syria, boosting trade exchange and facilitating partnerships, steps expected to positively impact the Syrian economy and improve living conditions.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's firm support for Syria, emphasising the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and full sovereignty and rejecting any projects aimed at dividing the country or undermining its independent national decision-making, the agency said.