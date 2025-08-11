Indian police have arrested six men for allegedly posing as police and extorting "donations" from a rented office labelled a "crime investigative bureau".

The "International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau", run from an office decorated with "police-like colours and logos", was located in New Delhi satellite city Noida, police said in a statement late Sunday.

The accused also claimed they had an "affiliation with Interpol" and other international crime units.

"The perpetrators presented themselves as public servants," the police said. Police recovered several mobile phones, chequebooks, stamp seals and identity cards.