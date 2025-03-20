US President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's deadly resumption of air and ground invasion in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said, blaming Hamas resistance group for the mass killings of Palestinians by Israel since Tuesday.

"He fully supports Israel and the IDF [Israeli military] and the actions that they've taken in recent days," Leavitt told reporters when asked if Trump was trying to get a Gaza ceasefire back on track.

Israel has unilaterally shattered the Gaza truce in effect since January 19 while killing some 700 Palestinians, including 200 children, and wounding 1,042 in the besieged enclave since Tuesday. On Thursday, Israeli bombardment killed at least 110 Palestinians, many of them women and minors.

But Leavitt blamed Hamas for the bloodbath.

"The president made it very clear to Hamas that if they did not release all of the hostages there would be all hell to pay, and unfortunately, Hamas chose to play games in the media with lives," Leavitt said.

Leavitt added the situation was "completely the fault of Hamas", adding that Trump wants "all of those hostages" captured by the Palestinian fighters to be released.

"It was a bloody night for the people of Beit Lahiya," said Fares Awad, head of the Health Ministry’s emergency service in northern Gaza of the Thursday bloodbath, adding that rescuers were still searching the rubble from homes that were hit.

"The situation is catastrophic."

One of the Israeli strikes on Gaza early on Thursday hit the Abu Daqa family's home in Abasan al-Kabira, a village just outside of Khan Younis near the fence with Israel.

The Israeli strike killed at least 16 people, mostly women and children, according to the nearby European Hospital, which received the dead. Those killed included a father and his seven children, as well as the parents and brother of a month-old baby who survived along with her grandparents.

"Another tough night," said Hani Awad, who was helping rescuers search for more survivors in the rubble. "The house collapsed over the people's heads."