Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a "state of emergency" will be declared in the energy sector, after relentless Russian strikes on heat and electricity supplies during freezing winter temperatures.

Moscow has hit Ukraine with daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and cutting power and heating in the frigid depths of winter.

"A permanent coordination headquarters will be established to address the situation in the city of Kiev. Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after holding a meeting on the situation.

He also said that he ordered the government to scale up efforts to get support from allies, deregulate backup energy supply and review curfew rules.

"Work is also under way to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine," the president added.

Related TRT World - Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev

Some 400 housing blocks in Kiev have been without heating for several days since a massive Russian salvo last Friday initially left half of the capital without heat and light, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.