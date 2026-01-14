ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
2 min read
Zelenskyy plans to declare 'state of emergency' in Ukraine's energy sector
Moscow has recently launched daily drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, cutting power and heating.
Zelenskyy plans to declare 'state of emergency' in Ukraine's energy sector
Generators installed by the emergency service following Russia's regular air attacks against the Ukraine's energy objects / AP
January 14, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a "state of emergency" will be declared in the energy sector, after relentless Russian strikes on heat and electricity supplies during freezing winter temperatures.

Moscow has hit Ukraine with daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and cutting power and heating in the frigid depths of winter.

"A permanent coordination headquarters will be established to address the situation in the city of Kiev. Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after holding a meeting on the situation.

He also said that he ordered the government to scale up efforts to get support from allies, deregulate backup energy supply and review curfew rules.

"Work is also under way to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine," the president added.

RelatedTRT World - Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev

Some 400 housing blocks in Kiev have been without heating for several days since a massive Russian salvo last Friday initially left half of the capital without heat and light, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

RECOMMENDED

"The situation in Kiev is very difficult. A scale like this is the first in four years of full-scale war," the mayor said on social media.

Temperatures in Kiev were set to fall below -15C overnight.

"Residents currently have about three hours with electricity and up to ten, or in some places even more, without it," he added.

Authorities in Kiev and the surrounding region rolled out emergency power cuts, saying freezing temperatures were complicating their work.

Since last Friday, the authorities have set up 1,200 emergency warming centres, tents where people can warm up, charge devices and get hot food and drink.

Klitschko earlier called on residents to temporarily leave the city during restoration works, if they were able to do so.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025