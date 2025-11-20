AFRICA
70 people missing after boat carrying 120 people capsizes in DRC
Local media report says boat was carrying roughly 120 people, of whom only around 50 have been rescued so far
Water transport is common in Congo due to mostly impassable roads. / AA
November 20, 2025

Around 70 people are missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kasai province in central Democratic Republic of the Congo, local media reported on Wednesday.

The boat was headed to the capital, Kinshasa, from the port of Bena Dibele more than 800 kilometres away when it sank on Monday in the Sankuru River as a result of whirlwinds, according to UN radio.

“The boat was carrying roughly 120 people. About 50 have been rescued so far and search efforts continue for those missing,” the report said, citing local administrator Francois Ahoka.

Ahoka highlighted the difficulties encountered by the rescue teams and called on families to stay in touch with local authorities for the identification of survivors and recovered bodies.

Water transport is common in DRC due to mostly impassable roads.

