An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 hit Japan's northeastern region, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The JMA, upgrading its initial estimate of 6.5, also warned on Friday that tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet) could hit the northern Pacific coastline.

The quake struck at 11:44 am (0244 GMT), days after a bigger, 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region.