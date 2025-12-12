ASIA PACIFIC
6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Japan's northeastern region, tsunami advisory issued
The quake is the latest in a series of earthquakes that hit the same region in the Japan during the past few days.
The quake was also one day after another magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the same region. / AA
December 12, 2025

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 hit Japan's northeastern region, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The JMA, upgrading its initial estimate of 6.5, also warned on Friday that tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet) could hit the northern Pacific coastline.

The quake struck at 11:44 am (0244 GMT), days after a bigger, 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region.

RECOMMENDED

The quake was also one day after another magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the same region.

After the magnitude 7.5 earthquake, authorities warned that the region could experience another quake of similar or greater intensity in the coming days, and the government ordered thousands of residents to prepare for evacuation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
