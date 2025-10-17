Türkiye has issued a clear warning to its citizens following reports that some individuals have volunteered to serve in the Israeli army.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara on Friday, Ozlem Zengin, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, reminded that Turkish law explicitly prohibits citizens from joining foreign armies without formal state approval.

“Voluntary service in a foreign army without the authorisation of the Republic of Türkiye constitutes grounds for the loss of citizenship,” Zengin said, citing provisions in the nationality law.

She presented Interior Ministry figures showing that 29,178 Jewish citizens live in Türkiye, of whom 1,568 also hold Israeli citizenship. These include 426 Turkish nationals with Israeli citizenship and 1,142 Israeli nationals who later acquired Turkish nationality, covering men, women and children.

Investigation