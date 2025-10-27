Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Sunday that his government will not participate in any European Union initiative to finance military assistance to Ukraine, reaffirming Bratislava’s opposition to supporting Kiev’s defence efforts.

Speaking at a press conference, Fico said Slovakia “refuses to allow participation in any financial programs aimed at helping Ukraine manage the war and military spending,” according to local media outlet aktuality.sk.

The prime minister described the EU’s plan to allocate around €140 billion ($162 billion) to Ukraine over the coming years as “the EU’s biggest mistake.”