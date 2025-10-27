EUROPE
Slovakia refuses to join EU military aid plan for Ukraine, PM Fico says
Robert Fico brands the EU’s $162-billion proposal its “biggest mistake,” slamming sanctions on Russia.
October 27, 2025

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced on Sunday that his government will not participate in any European Union initiative to finance military assistance to Ukraine, reaffirming Bratislava’s opposition to supporting Kiev’s defence efforts.

Speaking at a press conference, Fico said Slovakia “refuses to allow participation in any financial programs aimed at helping Ukraine manage the war and military spending,” according to local media outlet aktuality.sk.

The prime minister described the EU’s plan to allocate around €140 billion ($162 billion) to Ukraine over the coming years as “the EU’s biggest mistake.”

Sanctions on Russia

Fico also criticised existing sanctions on Russia, arguing that they inflict more economic damage on European countries than on Moscow. 

His comments underscore Slovakia’s scepticism toward deeper EU involvement in the conflict, contrasting with the positions of several other EU member states backing Kyiv.

Slovakia, a NATO member and EU participant, has previously provided non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but Fico’s remarks signal a hardening stance against contributing to military funding.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
