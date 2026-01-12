Did Myanmar commit genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority? That's what judges at the International Court of Justice will weigh during three weeks of hearings starting on Monday.

The Gambia brought the case accusing Myanmar of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention during a crackdown in 2017.

Legal experts are watching closely as it could give clues for how the court will handle similar accusations against Israel over its war in Gaza, a case brought to the ICJ by South Africa.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled violence by the Myanmar army and Buddhist militias, escaping to neighbouring Bangladesh and bringing harrowing accounts of mass rape, arson and murder.

Today, 1.17 million Rohingya live crammed into dilapidated camps spread over 8,000 acres in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

From there, mother-of-two Janifa Begum told AFP: "I want to see whether the suffering we endured is reflected during the hearing."

"We want justice and peace," said the 37-year-old.

Related TRT World - Eight years after genocide, Rohingya still have no way home

'Senseless killings'

The Gambia, a Muslim-majority country in West Africa, brought the case in 2019 to the ICJ, which rules in disputes between states.

Under the Genocide Convention, any country can file a case at the ICJ against any other it believes is in breach of the treaty.

In December 2019, lawyers for the African nation presented evidence of what they said were "senseless killings... acts of barbarity that continue to shock our collective conscience".

In a landmark moment at the Peace Palace courthouse in The Hague, Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi appeared herself to defend her country.

She dismissed Banjul's argument as a "misleading and incomplete factual picture" of what she said was an "internal armed conflict".

The former democracy icon warned that the genocide case at the ICJ risked reigniting the crisis, which she said was a response to attacks by Rohingya armed groups.