The main shooter and his accomplice in the killing of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi have fled to India, Dhaka police said, claiming Indian police arrested two people for allegedly assisting their border crossing.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam told a news conference that the two Indian nationals who assisted the suspected killers in fleeing and crossing the border were held by police in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya.

Hadi, 32, a political activist known for his anti-India stance who rose to prominence during the 2024 uprising against then-premier Sheikh Hasina, was shot on December 12 and died at a hospital in Singapore on December 18.

Police said the shooter, Faisal Karim Masud, and his accomplice, Alamgir Sheikh, fled to India.

Two Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian nationals, Purti and Sami, assisted them in crossing the border from the Indian side.

Nazrul Islam claimed that the murder of Inqilab Manch (Platform for Revolution) convener Hadi was premeditated.

He said after the shooting, Faisal and Alamgir travelled by car to Mymensingh, a Bangladeshi city on the Indian border.

They were assisted by two Bangladeshi men, Philip Pal and Sanjay, in illegally crossing the border. Philip later took the two to Meghalaya, an Indian state.

Philip, then, police said, took Faisal and Alamgir to a place called Tura in India and handed over the two to Purti, an Indian citizen. They later travelled in a car belonging to a man named Sami.

Dhaka police have arrested 11 people in connection with the Hadi murder case, and the investigation is nearing completion, Nazrul Islam said, adding that the charge sheet will be filed within the next seven to 10 days.

India rejects claims

Police in Meghalaya, however, rejected the claims that the two accused fled to India, saying no arrests had been made.