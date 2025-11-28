At least 13 people were killed, including women and children, and as many were wounded early on Friday in an Israeli attack on the town of Beit Jinn and the road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside in Syria.

An Anadolu correspondent, citing local sources, reported that 13 people lost their lives, including two women and two children.

The Syrian state-run TV channel Alikhbaria reported that Israeli drones continued to fly over the area following the strikes, particularly along the road linking the two towns.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble, it added, as the residents are still working to recover them.

Civil defence teams and two ambulances from the Damascus countryside health directorate entered the area to transport the dead and treat the wounded following the Israeli attack, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Alikhbaria reported that dozens of families fled Beit Jinn toward nearby safer areas after the attack.

Earlier, the channel reported that an Israeli patrol had entered the town and briefly clashed with local residents before withdrawing.