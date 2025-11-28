WORLD
Israeli attack on Beit Jinn town in Damascus countryside kills 13
Several families have been displaced after Israeli strike hit Beit Jinn and nearby areas in Damascus countryside in Syria.
In this file photo, smoke rises after Israeli strikes on Syria's defence ministry in Damascus on July 16, 2025. / Reuters
November 28, 2025

At least 13 people were killed, including women and children, and as many were wounded early on Friday in an Israeli attack on the town of Beit Jinn and the road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside in Syria.

An Anadolu correspondent, citing local sources, reported that 13 people lost their lives, including two women and two children.

The Syrian state-run TV channel Alikhbaria reported that Israeli drones continued to fly over the area following the strikes, particularly along the road linking the two towns.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble, it added, as the residents are still working to recover them.

Civil defence teams and two ambulances from the Damascus countryside health directorate entered the area to transport the dead and treat the wounded following the Israeli attack, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Alikhbaria reported that dozens of families fled Beit Jinn toward nearby safer areas after the attack.

Earlier, the channel reported that an Israeli patrol had entered the town and briefly clashed with local residents before withdrawing.

The Israeli army said in a statement that six Israeli soldiers were injured during the operation, including three who were in critical condition.

It claimed that it detained members of “the Jaama Islamiya,” alleging that they “operated in the area of Beit Jinn in southern Syria and advanced attacks against Israeli civilians.”

There have been no comments by the Syrian authorities on the Israeli strike and the claim.

The Israeli army has staged 47 raids in southern Syria in November.

Government data showed that the Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
