The Royal Opera House has pulled its upcoming production of Tosca from the Israeli National Opera’s 2026 season in Tel Aviv, following internal pressure from its own staff over Israel’s genocidal conduct in Gaza.

The decision, communicated to Royal Ballet and Opera employees on August 1, marks a striking moment of institutional response to mounting calls for a cultural boycott over what workers described as Israeli “genocide” in Gaza.

Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera, informed staff that “we have made the decision that our new production of Tosca will not be going to Israel,” according to Artists for Palestine UK, which has been in contact with those inside the organisation.

The Israeli National Opera has since removed all references to the Royal Opera House from its website.

The move follows an open letter signed by 182 Royal Ballet and Opera employees, including dancers, musicians, singers, and staff from artistic, technical, and administrative departments, condemning the organisation's silence on Israel's genocidal conduct, which has killed over 60,000 Palestinians.

“We reject any current or future performances in Israel,” the letter reads, demanding that the company “withhold our productions from institutions that legitimise and economically support a state engaged in the mass killing of civilians.”

Signatories called on management to act with moral clarity, stating: “As an organisation of global standing, with the power to shape discourse and influence cultural values, we have a responsibility to act ethically.”

The letter also expressed solidarity with a performer who raised the Palestinian flag on stage in what they described as “an act of courage and moral clarity on our very stage.”