The Trump administration is preparing to set a refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 people for fiscal year 2026, sources familiar with the matter have said.

The planned limit is a dramatic reduction from the 125,000 refugees admitted under former President Joe Biden last year.

The policy prioritises white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity, citing alleged racial discrimination and violence, a claim rejected by South Africa’s government.

Since May, the first 59 Afrikaner refugees have arrived, with the total reaching 138 by early September, according to Reuters reporting.

Trump froze refugee admissions after returning to office in January 2025, stating that resumption would occur only if it aligned with US national interests.

John Slocum, executive director of Refugee Council USA, criticised the low limit, saying it would endanger lives, separate families, and harm security and growth.

The administration had considered higher admissions of 40,000 to 60,000 refugees before settling on the proposed 7,500-person ceiling.

At the United Nations General Assembly, Trump officials urged other nations to join a global effort to reduce asylum protections, challenging long-standing humanitarian frameworks.

Related TRT World - US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report

DHS pays minors to leave US voluntarily