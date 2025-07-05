Authorities in Kosovo evacuated the parliament building on July 5 due to a bomb hoax during a session to elect a new speaker.

Lawmakers entered the parliament building in the morning to resume the 42nd session of the General Assembly, which has been running since April 15 due to the failure to elect a new speaker.

Following a bomb threat, parliamentary security units evacuated lawmakers and journalists from the building.

"The Kosovo Police, in coordination with the relevant prosecutor's office, conducted necessary checks and inspections at the scene with bomb disposal experts and other units," the police said in a statement.

False alarm