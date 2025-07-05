WORLD
2 min read
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
The evacuation took place after an English-speaking caller claimed a bomb would explode in 10 minutes which soon turned out to be a false alarm, according to the parliament’s acting secretary general.
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
"The threat turned out to be false and so far there is nothing worth highlighting regarding the results at the scene," Chief Prosecutor Gashi said. / Reuters
July 5, 2025

Authorities in Kosovo evacuated the parliament building on July 5 due to a bomb hoax during a session to elect a new speaker.

Lawmakers entered the parliament building in the morning to resume the 42nd session of the General Assembly, which has been running since April 15 due to the failure to elect a new speaker.

Following a bomb threat, parliamentary security units evacuated lawmakers and journalists from the building.

"The Kosovo Police, in coordination with the relevant prosecutor's office, conducted necessary checks and inspections at the scene with bomb disposal experts and other units," the police said in a statement.

False alarm

RECOMMENDED

Arben Loshi, acting secretary general of the parliament, told local media that an English-speaking person had called to report that a bomb had been planted in the building and would detonate within 10 minutes.

"It is completely absurd. This could have been an intentional call to keep lawmakers away from parliament. No normal person would attack parliament," said Time Kadrijaj, a lawmaker from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK).

The alarm was false, according to Chief Prosecutor Zejnullah Gashi of the Pristina Basic Prosecution, who also said that nothing significant was discovered at the scene.

“We are looking into the origin of the call, which was made in English by a male voice with what appears to be an accent from an unfriendly country."

Following the incident, the parliamentary session was postponed to 8 pm local time.

The President’s Office is located in the same building as the parliament.

Explore
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days