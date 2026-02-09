POLITICS
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
US envoy Mike Waltz signals a sizeable first payment within weeks after the UN closes 2025 with a record $1.57 billion shortfall in collected member dues.
UN chief Antonio Guterres warns the organisation faces an imminent financial collapse. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

The United Nations has said it is awaiting clarity from Washington on when and how much the United States will pay towards its delayed budget dues, following a pledge that an initial payment would be made within weeks.

"We've seen the statements, and frankly, the secretary-general has been in touch for quite some time on this issue with Ambassador Mike Waltz," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on Monday.

"Our budget controller has been in touch with the US; indications were given. We're waiting to see exactly when payments will be made and in what amounts," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a January 28 letter to member states that the organisation faces an "imminent financial collapse" due to unpaid contributions from member countries.

The bulk of the outstanding dues are owed by the United States, which under President Donald Trump has pulled back from multilateral engagement while demanding reforms and cost-cutting measures at the UN.

"You'll certainly see an initial tranche of money very shortly," US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told Reuters on Friday.

"It'll be a significant down payment on our annual dues. I don't believe that the ultimate figure is decided, but it'll be in a matter of weeks."

Biggest obstacle

UN officials say the United States is responsible for more than 95 percent of outstanding contributions to the organisation’s regular budget.

Washington owes $2.19 billion as of early February, in addition to $2.4 billion related to current and past peacekeeping operations and $43.6 million for UN tribunals.

Officials added that the US did not contribute to the regular budget last year, leaving an unpaid balance of $827 million.

Another $767 million is owed for 2026, with the remainder stemming from arrears accumulated over previous years.

Asked whether the payments would be applied to last year’s dues, those for 2026, or both, Waltz said the funds would be directed "towards the arrears" and in recognition of reforms implemented by the organisation.

As of last Friday, 55 countries had paid their assessed contributions to the UN’s regular budget ahead of the February 8 deadline, according to UN data.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
