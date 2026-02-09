The United Nations has said it is awaiting clarity from Washington on when and how much the United States will pay towards its delayed budget dues, following a pledge that an initial payment would be made within weeks.

"We've seen the statements, and frankly, the secretary-general has been in touch for quite some time on this issue with Ambassador Mike Waltz," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on Monday.

"Our budget controller has been in touch with the US; indications were given. We're waiting to see exactly when payments will be made and in what amounts," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a January 28 letter to member states that the organisation faces an "imminent financial collapse" due to unpaid contributions from member countries.

The bulk of the outstanding dues are owed by the United States, which under President Donald Trump has pulled back from multilateral engagement while demanding reforms and cost-cutting measures at the UN.

"You'll certainly see an initial tranche of money very shortly," US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told Reuters on Friday.

"It'll be a significant down payment on our annual dues. I don't believe that the ultimate figure is decided, but it'll be in a matter of weeks."

Biggest obstacle