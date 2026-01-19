Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will officially announce on Monday her plans to dissolve parliament for a snap election, media reports said, hoping for a stronger mandate to push through her ambitious policy agenda.

The country's first woman leader, Takaichi is banking on her high poll numbers to lead the unpopular ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to victory.

After signalling her intentions to party officials last week, Takaichi will lay out her plans for a vote expected as early as February 8 during a press conference on Monday, the Yomiuri and other media outlets reported.

The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades, albeit with frequent leader changes.

Takaichi was appointed prime minister in October and her cabinet is riding high in the polls, despite her party's flagging popularity.

But her ruling bloc — which includes coalition partner Japan Innovation Party (JIP), only has a slim majority in the powerful lower house of parliament.

This could hamper the passage of her policy agenda including "proactive" fiscal spending and boosting the defence budget.

"If the LDP can get a majority by itself in the lower house, that'll help her pursue policies" without concessions to other parties, said Sadafumi Kawato, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo.

Takaichi's cabinet approved a record 122.3-trillion-yen ($768 billion) budget for the fiscal year from April 2026, and she has vowed to get parliamentary approval as soon as possible to address inflation and shore up the world's fourth largest economy.

But opposition parties say Takaichi's plan to dissolve the lower house risks delaying its passage, with Jun Azumi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) saying it would "sacrifice livelihoods".

Masaaki Tokuno, a 64-year-old bicycle lot manager, told AFP that "carrying out policies to tackle inflation should be first, before holding the election".

The LDP is weighing campaigning on a possible cut to the tax on food purchases, media reports said, to ease the pain of soaring costs at the grocery store.